THANK YOU

A grateful thank you to Joest, Val, Zoie and all the Cedar Valley Bank people for the assist and concern on Monday. I thank God for planting me amongst such caring folks and may he bless each of you abundantly. Rayona 21-1-pd

FOR RENT

1 BR duplex with single car garage. Stove, refrigerator and central air provided. Fresh paint, new carpet. No pets. Rent $375/mo. with $375 deposit. Call 319-239-9617. Jeff Lee 19-tf-c

HELP WANTED

Class A CDL Drivers/Tankers. Great Pay, Home Weekends, and Benefits! Potential of $60,000 plus per year! Contact Tony 608-935-0915 Ext 16 (INCN)

WANTED TO BUY

FREON R12 WANTED: We PICK UP and pay CA$H for R12. Cylinders or case of cans. EPA certified. (312) 291-9169; sell@refrigerantfinders.com (INCN)

GUITAR WANTED! Local musician will pay up to $12,500 for pre-1975 Gibson, Fender, Martin and Gretsch guitars. Fender amplifiers also. Call toll free! 1-800-995-1217. (INCN)

MOTORCYCLES WANTED 1970s: 2-stoke & 4-stroke, Running & Not-Running. CA$H to you: 612/720-2142 (INCN)