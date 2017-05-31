FOR RENT

1 BR duplex with single car garage. Stove, refrigerator and central air provided. Fresh paint, new carpet. No pets. Rent $375/mo. with $375 deposit. Call 319-239-9617. Jeff Lee 19-tf-c

FOR SALE

MUST SELL! Price reduced to $6000 or $5000 for trailer only! 29’ 2000 FLEETWOOD ‘Terry’ pop out travel trailer w/dual awnings and doors. Never left Black Hawk County since new. Custom Hensley hitch. Many extras. Can be seen at 305 Schull Ave. LPC. 319-342-3113. $25K invested. 22-tf-c

GARAGE SALE

Christmas in June – Moving Sale. 13134 Dubuque Rd. Jesup. Thurs. June 1 – Noon-7pm, Fri. June 2-9am-7pm, Sat. June 3-9am-2pm. Hundreds of Santa items, angels, nativities, outdoor & indoor decorations. Also blankets, towels and kitchen items, some furniture. Everything is priced to sell and need to find a new happy home. 22-1-pd

HELP WANTED

POLICE OFFICER: The Indianola Police Department is taking applications for the positions of Police Officer. Applications can be obtained by visiting http://www.indianolaiowa.gov/181/Application Application deadline 6/23/17 EOE (INCN)

Now Hiring: RN’s, LPN’S/LVN’s, CNA’s, Med Aides. $2,000 Bonus – Free Gas. Call AACO @ 1-800-656-4414 or apply @ AACONURSING.COM (INCN)

Class A CDL Drivers/Tankers. Great Pay, Home Weekends, and Benefits! Potential of $60,000 plus per year! Contact Tony 608-935-0915 Ext 16 (INCN)

Synergy RV Transport is looking for you! Towing with your 3/4-ton or larger pickup, take control of your life by driving for Synergy. synergytransport.com (INCN)

MISCELLANEOUS

Our Sportsmen will Pay Top $$$ to hunt your land. Call for a Free Base Camp Leasing info packet & quote. 1-866-309-1507 www.BaseCampLeasing.com (INCN)

WANTED TO BUY

GUITAR WANTED! Local musician will pay up to $12,500 for pre-1975 Gibson, Fender, Martin and Gretsch guitars. Fender amplifiers also. Call toll free! 1-800-995-1217. (INCN)

MOTORCYCLES WANTED 1970s: 2-stroke & 4-stroke, Running & Not-Running. CA$H to you: 612/720/2142 (INCN)