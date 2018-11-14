FOR RENT

Large 1 bedroom duplex in La Porte City with single garage. Available Dec. 1. $375/mo. plus deposit. Call 319-239-9617. 46-tf-c

FOR SALE

For Sale: 305 Schull Ave., La Porte City. Building and Property / $20K AS IS. Call 504-9141 46-3-pd

HELP WANTED

POLICE OFFICER: Indianola Police Department is taking applications for the positions of Police Officer. Obtain applications by visiting https://www.indianolaiowa.gov/181/Application, choose Application link. Deadline 12/7/2018 EOE (INCN)

Class A CDL Drivers/Tankers. Annual Compensation Exceeds $80,000.00, Home Weekends, and Benefits like no other. We haul our own products! Contact Tony 608-935-0915 Ext 16 (INCN)

TanTara is hiring FLATBED DRIVERS! Earn up to 32% of revenue in incentives. Regional & Nationwide positions. New Trucks, New Trailers. Full Benefits. www.tantara.us 1-800-650-0292. (INCN)

WANTED TO BUY

FREON R12 WANTED: CERTIFIED BUYER will PAY CA$H for R12 cylinders or cases of cans. (312) 291-9169; www.refrigerantfinders.com (INCN)