THANK YOU

I would like to thank all my supporters for voting in the recent mayoral election. It has been a privilege serving as a council member the past four years. I would also like to congratulate Mayor Neil and Councilmen Sadler and Smith on their election. Eric Allsup 46-1-pd

FOR SALE

508 Commercial St, Condo B. Corner Lower Level, 2 Bedroom, 1 Bath Completely remodeled. La Porte City, IA 50651. $49,000 Handicap Accessible. Condo Association Fee: $115/month. Electric Baseboard Heat, Appliances include Stack Washer/Dryer. Contact: 563-370-3820 or 319-404-5504 44-3-pd

HELP WANTED

LANDMARK SERVICES COOPERATIVE, Cottage Grove, Wisconsin seeking qualified Chief Executive Officer. Cooperative business providing agronomy, animal nutrition, grain and energy and retail products and services. With 21 locations and total sales well over $450 million. Successful agricultural business management, financial experience preferred. Job link: https://tinyurl.com/ydf5em3v Contact: David.Lemmon@chsinc.com 320-219-0270 (INCN)

Class A CDL Drivers/Tankers. Great Pay, Home Weekends, and Benefits like no other. We haul our own products! Contact Tony 608-935-0915 Ext 16 (INCN)

TanTara is currently hiring dedicated tanker drivers. Weekly Home Time. HAZMAT endorsements & previous experience required. Wellmark Insurance benefits. Apply at www.tantara.us or call 563-262-8621 (INCN

)WANTED TO BUY

FREON R12 WANTED: CERTIFIED BUYER will PICK UP and PAY CA$H for R12 cylinders or cases of cans. (312) 291-9169; www.refrigerantfinders.com (INCN)