FOR SALE

For Sale: 305 Schull Ave., La Porte City. Building and Property / $20K AS IS. Call 504-9141 46-3-pd

HELP WANTED

Union Community School District has the following open positions:

• Bus Route Driver – La Porte City Route

• Substitute Bus Drivers

• Substitute Teachers

Accepting applications until filled. Send resume, references, and Union CSD Employment application to: Union CSD, Attn: Supt Travis Fleshner, 200 Adams, La Porte City, IA 50651 www.union.k12.ia.us EOE/AA 47-2-c

POLICE OFFICER: Indianola Police Department is taking applications for the positions of Police Officer. Obtain applications by visiting https://www.indianolaiowa.gov/181/Application, choose Application link. Deadline 12/7/2018 EOE (INCN)

WANTED

FREON R12 WANTED: CERTIFIED BUYER will PAY CA$H for R12 cylinders or cases of cans. (312) 291-9169; www.refrigerantfinders.com (INCN)