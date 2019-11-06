FOR SALE

Union CSD is accepting sealed bids for the sale of UHS Dance Squad uniforms. 15 each Retro Neo Windbreakers, pink leotards, hair scrunchies, and leg warmers. Various sizes. Purchased October 2018. Board may accept or deny all bids. Sealed bids due November 18 (noon) in the District Office, 200 Adams St., La Porte City, IA 50651. 45-2-c

The City of La Porte City is accepting bids on a 2008 Honda CRF 100F dirt bike. Unknown if it runs. Some damage to handlebars and throttle. The bike has been in storage for a number of years. Sealed bids will be accepted until noon on Friday, November 8, 2019. Bids will be opened at the November 11, 2019 City Council meeting. Sealed bids should be submitted to City Hall, Attn: City Clerk, 202 Main Street, La Porte City, IA 50651. Anyone with questions or wishing to see the bike should contact the La Porte City Police Department at (319) 342-2232. 43-3-c

FOR SALE by Union Community School District: 2009 Thomas Mini-Bus Diesel with Lift,152,220 miles (approx.) Selling as is and maybe seen at the La Porte City Bus Garage, 107 Commercial Street, La Porte City, IA. Sealed bids will be accepted until November 22, 2019, (noon) at the Union CSD District Office, 200 Adams Street, La Porte City, IA 50651. Board may accept or deny any or all bids. Contact Mike Timmer, Director of Grounds, Maintenance and Transportation at 319-342-3286. 45-2-c

Union CSD has for sale by sealed bid:

●80 Football Jerseys ranging in size from youth large to adult XL

●Conditions vary-10 years of use

●$1600.00 Minimum Bid

Sealed bids due to the Union CSD District office at 200 Adams St., La Porte City, IA 50651 by November 22, 2019(noon). If no qualifying bids are received or approved by the school board, individual jerseys will be sold for $20.00/Jersey. 45-2-c

NOTICE

Have You or a Loved One Been Hurt at Work, in a Car Accident or Personal Injury Accident? Help is Available 24/7 at IowaInjured.com

WANTED TO BUY

WANTED FREON R12: We pay CA$H. R12 R500 R11 Convenient, Certified Professionals (312) 291-9169 RefrigerantFinders.com/ads