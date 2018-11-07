FOR SALE

Union Community School is accepting sealed bids for the sale of 2003 Ford Van –177,828 miles (approx.). Sold as is, and may be seen at the La Porte City Bus Barn. Sealed bids will be accepted in the District Office located at 200 Adams, La Porte City until November 12 , 2018 (noon). Board may accept or deny any or all bids. Contact Mike Timmer, Transportation Director, at 319-342-3286 for any questions. 44-2-c

FREE

FREE RED PINE FIRE WOOD LOGS. Daryl Dixon 342-2951. Google fire ring ideas @ Menard’s 618-0207 & 179-2663. 45-1-pd

HELP WANTED

POLICE OFFICER: Indianola Police Department is taking applications for the positions of Police Officer. Obtain applications by visiting https://www.indianolaiowa.gov/181/Application, choose Application link. Deadline 12/7/2018 EOE (INCN)

Class A CDL Drivers/Tankers. Annual Compensation Exceeds $80,000.00, Home Weekends, and Benefits like no other. We haul our own products! Contact Tony 608-935-0915 Ext 16 (INCN)

TanTara is hiring FLATBED DRIVERS! Earn up to 32% of revenue in incentives. Regional & Nationwide positions. New Trucks, New Trailers. Full Benefits. www.tantara.us 1-800-650-0292. (INCN)

WANTED TO BUY

FREON R12 WANTED: CERTIFIED BUYER will PAY CA$H for R12 cylinders or cases of cans. (312) 291-9169; www.refrigerantfinders.com (INCN)