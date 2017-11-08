EVENTS

GUN SHOW! Open to the public. Veterans admitted free. November 17-19. Jackson County Fairgrounds, Maquoketa, IA. 5-9pm Friday, 9am-5pm Saturday, 9am-3pm Sunday. Www.bigboreenterprise.com Buy/Sell/Trade! (INCN)

FOR SALE

508 Commercial St, Condo B. Corner Lower Level, 2 Bedroom, 1 Bath Completely remodeled. La Porte City, IA 50651. $49,000 Handicap Accessible. Condo Association Fee: $115/month. Electric Baseboard Heat, Appliances include Stack Washer/Dryer. Contact: 563-370-3820 or 319-404-5504 44-3-pd

HELP WANTED

Class A CDL Drivers/Tankers. Great Pay, Home Weekends, and Benefits like no other. We haul our own products! Contact Tony 608-935-0915 Ext 16 (INCN)

TanTara is currently hiring dedicated tanker drivers. Weekly Home Time. HAZMAT endorsements & previous experience required. Wellmark Insurance benefits. Apply at www.tantara.us or call 563-262-8621 (INCN)

WANTED TO BUY

FREON R12 WANTED: CERTIFIED BUYER will PICK UP and PAY CA$H for R12 cylinders or cases of cans. (312) 291-9169; www.refrigerantfinders.com (INCN)