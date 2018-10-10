FOR RENT

2 BDR Condo in La Porte City. Washer/dryer on site. No pets. No smoking – with deposit. One with garage, one without. 319-342-2943 or 319-939-1447. 41-1-pd

Nice 2 bed, 1 bath, condo in La Porte City. Right off 218 & Main St. Washer/dryer on site. Off street parking. Great location, clean and quiet. Water included. Absolutely no pets allowed and no smoking! One year lease, $500/month and $500 deposit. Available Oct. 15. Text or call to see the condo. 319-269-5696. 40-tf-c

FOR SALE

For Sale: 305 Schull Ave.,La Porte City. Building and Property / $20K AS IS. Call 504-9141 40-3-c

HELP WANTED

WANTED: Experienced operator for red combine. Call 319-404-8360. 41-1-pd

Lakes Area Law Enforcement Testing Coop is establishing eligibility list for current and future law enforcement openings in beautiful Iowa Great Lakes Area. Coop consists of Armstrong, Arnolds Park, Emmetsburg, Estherville, Lake Park, Milford, Okoboji, Spencer, Spirit Lake Police Department and Clay and Dickinson County Sheriff’s Offices. At time of application, candidates must meet State Requirements for Law Enforcement Employment. Applicants currently ILEA certified and employed by a Law Enforcement Agency are allowed lateral transfer. Applicants without certification are required to pass P.O.S.T. and physical agility exams. Successful applicants are eligible for employment by all agencies. For details, application contact Dickinson County Sheriff’s Office, 712-336-2793, any Coop Agency, or website www.dickinsoncountysheriff.com Testing Dates are November 2 & 3, 2018; location will be included with out invitation packet. Application deadline is October 19,2018, at 4:00 PM EOE (INCN)

Class A CDL Drivers/Tankers. Annual Compensation Exceeds $80,000.00, Home Weekends, and Benefits like no other. We haul our own products! Contact Tony 608-935-0915 Ext 16 (INCN)

HOUSE CLEANING

Housecleaning-reliable, dependable. Free estimates. Teresa Braack 319-215-0130 & Adonna Peters 319-610-7685. 41-1-pd

SPORTING GOODS

700+ Guns at Auction! Saturday Oct. 13th @ 9AM Kramer Auction-Prairie du Chien, WI Preview: Friday Oct. 12th 2-7 PM www.KramerSales.com (608) 326-8108 (INCN)

WANTED TO BUY

FREON R12 WANTED: CERTIFIED BUYER will PAY CA$H for R12 cylinders or cases of cans. (312) 291-9169; www.refrigerantfinders.com (INCN)