FOR RENT

Nice 2 bed, 1 bath, condo in La Porte City. Right off 218 & Main St. Washer/dryer on site. Off street parking. Great location, clean and quiet. Water included. Absolutely no pets allowed and no smoking! One year lease, $500/month and $500 deposit. Available Oct. 15. Text or call to see the condo. 319-269-5696. 40-tf-c

FOR SALE

For Sale: 305 Schull Ave.,La Porte City. Building and Property / $20K AS IS. Call 504-9141 40-3-c

HELP WANTED

Class A CDL Drivers/Tankers. Annual Compensation Exceeds $80,000.00, Home Weekends, and Benefits like no other. We haul our own products! Contact Tony 608-935-0915 Ext 16 (INCN)

WANTED TO BUY

FREON R12 WANTED: CERTIFIED BUYER will PAY CA$H for R12 cylinders or cases of cans. (312) 291-9169; www.refrigerantfinders.com (INCN)