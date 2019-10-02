FOR SALE

FOR SALE: The City of La Porte City is accepting requests to purchase bricks from Main Street. Cost is $1 per brick. Interested parties may submit their name, contact information and number of bricks they wish to purchase to City Hall, 202 Main Street, La Porte City, IA 50651, phone (319) 342-3396 or email lpcclerk@lpctel.net. Deadline for submissions is Friday, October 18, 2019.

FOR SALE: The City of La Porte City is offering for sale 32 gallon rolling garbage and recycling containers with lids. Containers are for personal use only and may not be used for La Porte City curbside garbage or recycling collection. Cost is $20.00 per container. Interested parties should contact City Hall at 202 Main Street, La Porte City, IA, phone (319) 342-3396 or email lpcclerk@lpctel.net. 38-4-c

Garage Sales

Jesup City-Wide Garage Sales, Saturday, October 5. Maps: Kwik Star, B&B Farm Store, Casey’s, www.jesupcitizenherald.com.

Sporting Goods

GUN SHOW: October 4-6, Onalaska Omni Center, 255 Riders Club Road, Onalaska, WI. Fri 3-8pm, Sat 9am-5pm, Sun 9am-3pm. $7 (Under 14 FREE) 608-752-6677 www.bobandrocco.com

Wanted to Buy

WANTED FREON R12: We pay CA$H. R12 R500 R11 Convenient, Certified Professionals (312) 291-9169 RefrigerantFinders.com/ads