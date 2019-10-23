FOR RENT

2 bdr. apt. in LPC (Heritage Park Condos) $485/mo. + $485 deposit due at time of rental. Tenant pays electric (heat is electric), 1 year lease required, lower garden unit, laundry in bldg. Call (319) 361-2445 for more information. 43-2-pd

FOR SALE

The City of La Porte City is accepting bids on a 2008 Honda CRF 100F dirt bike. Unknown if it runs. Some damage to handlebars and throttle. The bike has been in storage for a number of years. Sealed bids will be accepted until noon on Friday, November 8, 2019. Bids will be opened at the November 11, 2019 City Council meeting. Sealed bids should be submitted to City Hall, Attn: City Clerk, 202 Main Street, La Porte City, IA 50651. Anyone with questions or wishing to see the bike should contact the La Porte City Police Department at (319) 342-2232. 43-3-c

HELP WANTED

Union CSD accepting applications to fill a long-term part-time Nutrition Dept opening from approx. November 20 – January 8. Hours: 7:30am – 1:15pm at Union Middle School. Please contact: Tina Hanna at 319-476-5200 / 319-404-3957 or t_hanna@union.k12.ia.us

Accepting applications until filled. Send application materials to: Union CSD, Attn: Supt Travis Fleshner, 200 Adams, La Porte City, IA 50651 www.union.k12.ia.us EOE/AA 42-2-c

WANTED TO BUY

WANTED FREON R12: We pay CA$H. R12 R500 R11 Convenient, Certified Professionals (312) 291-9169 RefrigerantFinders.com/ads