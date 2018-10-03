THANK YOU

The Family of Reginald (Reg) L. Bullis would like to thank the many friends, colleagues, and former students for their thoughts, prayers, and comments received since Reg’s passing. Reg touched the hearts of many in a special way. It is truly comforting to know of and hear the wonderful stories and reflections of those he interacted with over the course of his teaching career and lifetime- some as recent as last week, some from nearly 60 years ago! With heartfelt thanks,

The Family of Reg Bullis

Ermajean Bullis, David (Celeste Johnson) Bullis, Craig (Susan) Bullis, Megan (Marc) Hardy, Michael Bullis, Cheryl (Brad) Bechthold, Douglas and Nicky Bechthold, Zoey and Luke, Kelsey (Ray) Werner, Oscar

FOR RENT

Nice 2 bed, 1 bath, condo in La Porte City. Right off 218 & Main St. Washer/dryer on site. Off street parking. Great location, clean and quiet. Water included. Absolutely no pets allowed and no smoking! One year lease, $500/month and $500 deposit. Available Oct. 15. Text or call to see the condo. 319-269-5696. 40-tf-c

FOR SALE

For Sale: 305 Schull Ave.,La Porte City. Building and Property / $20K AS IS. Call 504-9141.

GARAGE SALE

Jesup City-Wide Garage Sales and more: Oct. 4-6. Maps at: Jesup Food Center, Jesup Citizen Herald, Casey’s, Kwik Star and online at www.jesupcitizenherald.com. (INCN)

HELP WANTED

Class A CDL Drivers/Tankers. Annual Compensation Exceeds $80,000.00, Home Weekends, and Benefits like no other. We haul our own products! Contact Tony 608-935-0915 Ext 16 (INCN)

Full-Time and Part-Time CDL-A Team Drivers to Haul US Mail from Des Moines. Pays $22.80/hr plus HWP. Call (940) 726-3276 EOE M/W/V/D (INCN)

WANTED TO BUY

FREON R12 WANTED: CERTIFIED BUYER will PAY CA$H for R12 cylinders or cases of cans. (312) 291-9169; www.refrigerantfinders.com (INCN)