FOR RENT

2 bdr. apt. in LPC (Heritage Park Condos) $485/mo. + $485 deposit due at time of rental. Tenant pays electric (heat is electric), 1 year lease required, lower garden unit, laundry in bldg. Call (319) 361-2445 for more information. 43-2-pd

FOR SALE

The City of La Porte City is accepting bids on a 2008 Honda CRF 100F dirt bike. Unknown if it runs. Some damage to handlebars and throttle. The bike has been in storage for a number of years. Sealed bids will be accepted until noon on Friday, November 8, 2019. Bids will be opened at the November 11, 2019 City Council meeting. Sealed bids should be submitted to City Hall, Attn: City Clerk, 202 Main Street, La Porte City, IA 50651. Anyone with questions or wishing to see the bike should contact the La Porte City Police Department at (319) 342-2232. 43-3-c

HELP WANTED

La Porte City Specialty Care is looking for contracted snow removal for the winter. This person would be responsible for clearing only the sidewalks and patio at the facility. Snowblower and shovels provided. Requires regular and frequent removal of snow during late night and early morning hours removal as facility requires access 24 hours/day. Hourly rate negotiable. Must be reliable and be able to offer references. Questions to Pam at (319) 342-2125 or apply online at www.careinitiatives.org

(EOE/AA) Care Initiatives is an Equal Opportunity and Affirmative Action employer for veterans and individuals with disabilities. 44-1-c

Beautician/Barber Position Available – La Porte City Specialty Care is accepting applications for a contracted position for a barber/beautician in our facility-based salon. Towel service provided; no rental fee. Salon chair, sink, and 2 hair dryers provided as well. Flexible hours to meet your personal schedule, typically 12-15 clients per week. Service to nursing home residents; prefer experience in perms, shampoo/set, men’s and women’s cuts. Must have current Iowa license in good standing, proof of liability insurance, references, and be willing to submit to a background check. Questions, call Pam at (319)342-2125. Apply in person at 1100 Hwy 218 North, La Porte City, Iowa or online at www.careinitiatives.org

Wanted to Buy

WANTED FREON R12: We pay CA$H. R12 R500 R11 Convenient, Certified Professionals (312) 291-9169 RefrigerantFinders.com/ads