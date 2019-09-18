THANK YOU

The family of Ryan Patrick Keegan would like to extend our sincerest thanks to our relatives, friends, co-workers and community of the overwhelming outpouring of love, support and kindness extended to us throughout Ryan’s tragic accident and sudden passing. They have been a comfort to us during this difficult time. Your thoughtfulness is appreciated and will never be forgotten.

Audra, Alexa, Alivia & Jace Keegan

Dick and Connie Keegan

Denise and Todd Clark

Leta and Dan Schmit

Angi and Todd Fischels

Kevin and Michelle Keegan

Keith and Darcy Keegan

Neal and Katy Keegan

