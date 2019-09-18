THANK YOU
The family of Ryan Patrick Keegan would like to extend our sincerest thanks to our relatives, friends, co-workers and community of the overwhelming outpouring of love, support and kindness extended to us throughout Ryan’s tragic accident and sudden passing. They have been a comfort to us during this difficult time. Your thoughtfulness is appreciated and will never be forgotten.
Audra, Alexa, Alivia & Jace Keegan
Dick and Connie Keegan
Denise and Todd Clark
Leta and Dan Schmit
Angi and Todd Fischels
Kevin and Michelle Keegan
Keith and Darcy Keegan
Neal and Katy Keegan
