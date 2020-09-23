Ag Services

GOT LAND IN IOWA? Our hunters will Pay Top $$$ To hunt your land. FREE info packet & Quote. 1-866-309-1507 www.BaseCampLeasing.com Promo Code: 358

Police Officer: Lakes Area Law Enforcement Employment Coop is establishing an eligibility list for current and future law enforcement openings in beautiful Iowa Great Lakes Area. Coop consists of Armstrong, Arnolds Park, Emmetsburg, Estherville, Lake Park, Milford, Okoboji, Spencer, Spirit Lake Police Departments and Clay and Dickinson County Sheriff’s Offices. At time of application, candidates must meet State Requirements for Law Enforcement Employment. Applicants currently ILEA certified are allowed lateral transfer. Applicants without certification are required to pass P.O.S.T. and physical agility exams. Successful applicants are eligible for employment by all agencies. For application details contact Dickinson County Sheriff’s Office, 712-336-2793, any Coop Agency, or website www.dickinsoncountysheriff.com Testing Dates are October 16 & 17, 2020; Milford, Iowa, Application deadline is October 2, 2020, at 4:00 PM EOE

Wanted: 2-3 bdr. house or apartment in La Porte City. Please call 319-827-3189.

