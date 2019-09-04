FOR SALE

2004 Pontiac Grand Prix. 180,000 miles with newer tires. Runs good. asking $1,350.

Wood futon with mattress that makes into a bed. Paid $500 new. Asking $100. Nice!

Call 319-493-5193. 36-1-pd

For sale: Hesston 6650 self propelled windrow/conditioner with 16ft cutter bar. In excellent working condition. Located at corner of S. Canfield Rd and Brandon Rd in La Porte City. Duane Craft. 319-342-2184. 34-2-pd

HELP WANTED – SALES

$30k-$50k -Renew existing advertising accounts. Experience not required. Dependable car needed for some overnight travel. Relocation unnecessary. FT or semi-retired person. Flexible hours. 515-276-4010.

WANTED TO BUY

WANTED FREON R12: We pay CA$H. R12 R500 R11 Convenient, Certified Professionals (312) 291-9169 RefrigerantFinders.com/ads