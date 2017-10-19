Twelve Wartburg College students were selected to perform with the prestigious Iowa Collegiate Honor Band at the Iowa Music Educator’s Conference on Saturday, November 19.

Those selected include Kassie Hennings, trombone, of Dysart and Brianna Schares, bass clarinet, of Gilbertville.

“This band is made up of the best of the best college players at Iowa colleges and universities,” said Craig Hancock, Wartburg director of bands. “No other school has more representation in the group, and no other school had every nominated student selected.”

The 110-member band, conducted by Jack Stamp, conductor at the University of Wisconsin-River Falls, represents 19 schools from around the state.