Jay Wasson, great grandson of Dr. Jesse Wasson, returns to LPC for memorial service

The last time Jay Wasson visited La Porte City with his wife Bonney, he was presented a key to the city. The great grandson of La Porte City founder, Dr. Jesse Wasson, was welcomed to the community and served as the Grand Marshall of the Festival of Trails Parade during La Porte City’s Sesquicentennial Celebration in 2005.

“The people back home [in California] will never believe the welcome we have received,” Wasson said at that time.

“It’s just been a wonderful experience. I’m very glad we came,” he added.

Wasson will make a return visit next month though, sadly, under much different circumstances. On July 6, he and members of his family return to La Porte City to bring his beloved wife Bonney, who died August 29, 2017 after a long illness, to her final resting place at West View Cemetery. Bonney’s obituary appears on page four of this edition of The Progress Review.

Jay, whose full name is Harold Jesse Wasson Jr., was born on January 26, 1950. The son of a petroleum geologist, Wasson grew up in Conway, Arkansas. After graduating from high school, he served in the U.S. Navy as an electronics technician from 1969 to 1973. Among other things, Wasson ran the radios at the South Pole Station in Antarctica.

Following his discharge from the Navy, he returned home to the family farm in Conway. His work in construction as a pipefitter took him to several locations around the country, In 1990, he moved to Martinez, California, where he worked for Shell Refinery for 25 years before retiring in 2015.

Wasson met Bonney in 1996, and on August 11, 2000, the couple got married, living in Oakland until 2012. Since then he has lived in Walnut Creek, California.

Jay has one son, Jeremy, a member of the U.S. Army who is stationed in Wiesbaden, Germany with his wife, Karolina and their son, William. Jeremy will be retiring in July, when he and his family and will relocate to Colorado.

On July 6 at 10:30 AM, a service remembering Bonney Wasson will be conducted at West View Cemetery. Bonney’s daughter, Emily and her daughter, Jessica, also plan to attend the service. The service is open to the public and the Wasson family invites members of the community to join them as they celebrate the life of Bonney Robinson Wasson.