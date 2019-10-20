Seniors (those over the age of 60) are invited to join others for a delicious noon meal every Wednesday at the La Porte City Community Center (300 First Street). Reservations must be made by 8:30 Monday morning for that week’s meal by calling or texting Judy at 319-610-6362 or Peg at 319-231-7775.

Serving will begin at noon each Wednesday, but individuals are invited to come early to visit or enjoy music beforehand.

The October 30th meal will consist of Tator Tot Casserole, Glazed Baby Carrots, Cabbage, Wheat Bread and Peaches.

Meals are offered on a contribution basis for those 60 and older. Actual cost of the meal is $8.10, and persons under age 60 must pay the actual cost. Recommended pricing guidelines have been established for seniors using the following sliding scale based on income:

$8.10 – diners with a monthly income of $2,024 or over

$4.05-$8.10 – monthly income of $1,013-$2,023

$2.00-$8.10 – monthly income of $0-$1,012



The meals provide one-third of the recommended dietary allowance necessary for the maintenance of good health and includes milk. Responsibility for compliance with dietary restrictions rests with the participant.