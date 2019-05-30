The Wellmark Foundation has notified 17 Iowa organizations they will receive Matching Assets to Community Health (MATCH) grants up to $100,000, contingent upon securing the matching funds. To ensure community support for these projects, organizations are challenged to match the award amount dollar-for-dollar. Organizations have until August 23 to secure their matching funds. Each of these grant recipients submitted projects that can help individuals, families and communities achieve better health through built environment initiatives that encourage physical activity.

“Through their applications, each of these organizations demonstrated they had broad community support for their projects,” said Becky Wampler Bland, The Wellmark Foundation executive director. “Because of the support, they are well on their way to obtaining the funds they need to reach their required match for the grant. Each of these projects will be a game changer in their communities as they provide more options for physical activity which will enhance the quality of life and overall well-being of their citizens.”

The organizations selected to receive the grant have demonstrated their grants are sustainable and will help to improve the well-being of the communities they serve well into the future. The Black Hawk County Conservation Department is among the 17 organizations receiving grant money. The $43,600 grant will be used to help fund the reconstruction of approximately a quarter mile of the Cedar Valley Nature Trail at mile marker 13.75, located north of McFarlane Park near La Porte City. The surface of the trail in this section has been compromised due to burrowing muskrats causing settlement and a hazardous washboard effect to the surface.