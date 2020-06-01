MAIN STREET RECONSTRUCTION – Above: The basic layout for Wolf Creek Park has been established, with areas designated for parking, recreational trail, pavilion and rest rooms. Below: A new concrete wall in the City Parking Lot will be cast as simulated limestone using a brick pattern mold (inset). If work proceeds without interruption, a tentative opening date of July 1 is anticipated for the Main Street bridge and Locust Street intersection. Bottom photo: On Friday, workers poured the curbing in the 200 block of Main Street after the rock base was laid. Next, concrete will be poured over the remaining rock. Once the concrete layer has sufficiently cured, sand and the new brick street surface will be installed on top of it. The estimated date for completion of that work is mid-July. Not pictured: Concrete at the U.S. Highway 218 intersection with Main Street has been poured. Before the intersection can be reopened, lighted four-way stop signs must be installed and the Iowa Department of Transportation must conduct an inspection. The intersection could be opened as early as mid-June. For general construction updates about the City’s Main Street Reconstruction Project, logon to www.lpcia.com. Photos by Mike and Jane Whittlesey.