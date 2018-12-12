Go green to save money

Going green is its own reward. A decision to focus on conserving energy, reducing waste and protecting the planet can pay both short- and longterm dividends, benefitting not only current generations but those to come as well.

Going green also can be a great way to save money. Whether you’re a retiree living on a fixed income and looking to cut costs, a parent hoping to reduce your family’s monthly expenses or simply an eco-conscious individual, the financial benefits to going green can be substantial. The following are just a handful of the many ways to go green and save money.

Work with your energy company. Energy companies may work with their customers to incentivize conservation. For example, ConEdison, an energy company that serves roughly 10 million people who live in New York City and nearby Westchester County, offers as much as $135 in rebates to customers who purchase Energy Star¨-certified smart thermostats and enroll them in a company-sponsored program designed to reduce strain on the local energy grid. People enrolled in the program allow ConEdison to make brief, limited adjustments to their thermostats during the summer, and users can override those adjustments at any time. By enrolling in such programs, customers can save money and conserve energy.

Work with your neighbors and coworkers. Men and women who drive to their offices can conserve and save by organizing office or neighborhood carpools. Fewer cars on the road means fewer emissions, greatly benefitting the planet. And by sharing driving duties with neighbors and/or coworkers, men and women can dramatically reduce their fuel costs. Parents can organize similar carpools with other parents to cut back on the emissions and fuel consumption associated with getting kids to and from school, sports practices and other activities.

Invest responsibly. Another way to go green and save money is to alter your investment portfolio to focus on socially responsible investments. Such investments include companies that emphasize environmental sustainability. According to the Global Sustainable Investment Alliance, as of 2016 there were $22.89 trillion of assets being professional managed under responsible investment strategies, including those focusing on protecting the planet. Speak with your financial planner about investing with companies that use the environmental, social and governance, or ESG, investing model. Investing in such companies may not cost any less than investing in other industries, but it’s a great way for investors to give back and feel good about the money they’re investing and making.

Embracing eco-conscious practices is a great way to protect the planet and benefit your bottom line.