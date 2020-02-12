Pros and cons to the different gaming platforms

Millions of people around the world routinely engage in video game play. Choice of gaming platform is a decision every gamer must make. Personal computers and gaming consoles are among the most popular platforms, and message boards and gaming forums often light up with debate about which is best. Choice of platform is a matter of personal preference, and the decision may come down to what makes PC gaming and console gaming different.

PC gaming – One of the biggest advantages of PC gaming is that gamers have the ability to customize their systems. Gamers can purchase custom PCs built exclusively for gaming, or gamers can modify their existing computers with various components. According to the boutique computer manufacturer Velocity Micro, most standard gaming computers can be upgraded depending on need and want.

It’s important to note that customization may be a disadvantage for people who lack technical skills. PC gamers typically need more technical skills than console gamers, as they will need to set up a PC’s hardware or drivers. PC gaming may turn out to be more expensive than console gaming as individuals customize and upgrade performance.

Many PC gamers also are drawn to the graphics of these systems. Many gamers feel that consoles cannot compete with high-end CPUs and GPUs. High frame rates, advanced textures, ray tracing, and custom resolutions are hallmarks of gaming PCs. But it’s important to note that some video games can only be played on a console, which means players won’t be able to enjoy those awesome graphics on some of their favorite games.

Console gaming – Ease of use draws legions of fans to gaming consoles, which are designed to be plug and play. That means everything gamers need to get started is right in the box. Set-up typically is simple, and software updates are handled automatically when the console is paired with a wireless router connection.

Consoles also cost less than customized PCs and may be used for various applications beyond game play, such as streaming movies, music and television shows, according to Crucial, a computer-memory manufacturer. Then again, the savings realized on the system may be negated by the higher cost of console games compared to their PC equivalents.

Historially, PC gaming has been considered the best option for online multiplayer games, but consoles have closed the gap. Many players have consoles, which makes it easier for friends to play with one another if they have the same console system. However, few consoles and games support cross-platform capability, so that’s a factor gamers must take into consideration.

Gamers must make some tough decisions concerning which gaming platform fits their needs best.