The importance of updating operating systems

Anyone who owns a smartphone, tablet, computer, or another smart device is no doubt familiar with system updates. Users are often alerted to system updates on their devices via notifications, which can be easily forgotten if unintentionally ignored. But users who ignore system update notifications may be doing so at their own peril.

According to the GetSafeOnline.org, a United Kingdom-based initiative that aims to offer practical advice on online safety, there are many reasons why users should install operating system updates as soon as they’re notified that the updates are available. Regardless of whether users have Microsoft Windows, Apple or Android devices, installing system updates when they’re available can make users and their data less vulnerable to online criminals. In fact, system updates are sometimes issued in response to malware and other security flaws that online criminals found and exploited in previous versions.

System updates are not always issued with security in mind. Updates also can enhance device functionality, making for a more user-friendly and less frustrating experience. Devices that routinely crash or freeze or those that generally suffer from poor performance may benefit from system updates. In such instances, users can save hundreds of dollars, if not more, on replacement devices by first updating their systems. Devices that respond well to system updates likely don’t need to be replaced.

Failing to install system updates can compromise device performance, even when devices haven’t yet started to exhibit symptoms like freezing or crashing. In addition, without the latest security updates, devices continue to be vulnerable to cybercrime attacks like hacking and/or viruses, spyware and malware. System update notifications can be easily forgotten or ignored. But such updates can improve device performance and protect users from online criminals.