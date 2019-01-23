Get schooled on wedding terminology

Couples about to embark on their wedding journeys will likely learn a thing or two about party planning once their engagements are over and they are newly married. Wedding planning can seem overwhelming and a tad confusing at times, but a crash course in wedding terminology can help couples make more informed choices along the way.

Blusher: A short, single-layer veil that covers the bride’s face before the ceremony.

Boutonniére: A single flower bud worn by the men in the bridal party.

Canapés: Bite-sized appetizers served during the cocktail hour of a reception.

Civil ceremony: A marriage ceremony conducted by a council official or justice of the peace at a municipal location rather than in a house of worship.

Cocktail hour: Typically an hour-long interlude between the wedding ceremony and the main dinner of the reception. Guests have time to arrive and mingle before being seated.

Corkage fee: A fee some establishments charge to allow guests to bring their own wine.

Dais: A podium or platform raised from the floor where the bride and groom are seated.

Deposit: A percentage of the total cost of service given to a vendor to secure a date for their services.

Drageés: Round, small edible balls of sugar that appear on wedding cakes.

Escort (seating) cards: Printed cards that direct reception guests to their seats.

Fondant: A sweet, pliable product used to decoratively cover layered cakes. It can be used in lieu of straight buttercream.

Handle wrap: Ribbon or fabric that wraps around the stems of a bouquet the bride and wedding party carries.

Maid/matron of honor: The title given to the woman who assists the bride and stands closest to her at the altar. “Maids” are those who are unmarried, while “matrons” are women who are.

Master of ceremonies: An individual who will work with the DJ or band to announce the various components of the wedding reception

Nosegay: A small bouquet or flower arrangement typically given to the mothers of the bride and groom before the ceremony.

Processional/Recessional: Musical pieces that mark the entrance and exit from the wedding ceremony.

Receiving line: A line of the key people in the wedding who welcome and greet guests.

Stationery: All of the paper products used at the wedding, including invitations, programs and enclosures.

Tablescape: A word that describes the multiple components of centerpiece designs.

Learning some basic wedding terminology can simplify wedding planning.