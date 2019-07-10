Why you need a hammock or hanging chair

Sunny days and warm weather beckon us to the great outdoors. A day spent in the pool or lounging around the patio is a great way to embrace the relaxing spirit of summer. But those who want to go the extra relaxing miles should consider adding a hammock or swinging chair to their backyard oasis.

Hammocks and swinging chairs make great investments. Outdoor enthusiasts can take them on camping trips, and they’re equally at home right in the backyard. People on the fence about these symbols of relaxation can consider these benefits of hammocks or swinging chairs.

Nap comfortably outdoors. Who needs an excuse to catch up on missing sleep? If the time presents itself, the sun and the fresh air can induce a deep sense of relaxation. Lying on a hammock or floating in a hanging chair provides that additional soothing rocking motion that can make a cat nap even more enticing.

Use it indoors or outdoors. Create a retreat in any corner of your yard or home. A hanging chair can be hung in the corner of a bedroom to provide a spot to curl up with a good book or rock a baby to sleep. The same chair can be brought to a covered deck or patio so people can swing with the breeze when the weather allows.

Super stargazing retreat. Hammocks and swinging chairs can make it easier and more comfortable to stargaze at night. With a double hammock or chair, bring a romantic partner along to snuggle and watch the cosmos. Or teach children about the constellations in the night sky.

Be inconspicuous among nature. Lying on the ground disturbs the lawn and other outdoor components. Being suspended several inches above the ground in a chair or a hammock can help a person blend in with the natural environment. Birds, small animals and insects may not even know you’re there, and that can make them easier to observe. Everyone can appreciate the opportunity to sit back and relax.

Hammocks and swinging chairs can help a person feel lighter than air and recharge in the warm summer air.