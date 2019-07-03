How to maintain your gas grill

Grilling is a wildly popular way to cook meals. According to a 2018 survey from The Hearth, Patio & Barbecue Association, 70 percent of adults in the United States owned a grill in 2017. While grill ownership figures have remained relatively steady over the last 20 years, spending on grills has been on the rise and industry-wide revenue is expected to reach $7.2 billion by 2022. Such figures illustrate that grills have become increasingly significant investments. The HPBA survey found that gas grills are the most popular type of grill, and adults investing in a new gas grill would be wise to protect such investments by learning how to maintain them.

Weber®, one of the world’s leading manufacturers of gas grills, offers the following maintenance tips to gas grill owners who want their grills to keep cooking great meals for years to come.

Clean the outside of the grill lid. A paper towel and some cleaner can help gas grill owners keep their grills looking good on the outside. If your grill has a porcelain-coated lid, use glass cleaner. Stainless steel cleaner can be applied to stainless steel lids. When cleaning a stainless steel grill, use a microfiber towel and buff with the grain instead of against it for the best results.

Don’t overlook the side tables. Many people love gas grills because the side tables provide a great place to place cooking utensils or spices and other special ingredients. Keeping these tables clean can prevent the formation of potentially harmful bacteria and also maintain the appearance of the grill. Use a microfiber towel and stainless steel cleaner, again making sure to buff with the grain, if cleaning a stainless steel side table. Tables made of thermoset plastic can be cleaned using a mild dish detergent and warm water.

Don’t shy away from cleaning the cook box. The cook box can seem like an intimidating part to clean, but Weber notes that it’s actually quite simple to maintain the cook box. Wait until the grill is completely cool before you carefully remove the cooking grates and Flavorizer bars. Then use a stainless steel brush to brush all excess grease and debris into the bottom tray. Once all of that is in the tray, it’s easily discarded.

Burn off leftover residue. Let heat help you when trying to remove stubborn food debris from your grill. Turn all burners on high for 15 minutes before grilling. As the temperatures rise, any remaining debris will turn to ash, making it easy to remove using a stainless steel brush.

Maintaining a gas grill can help it ensure it’s around to cook delicious meals for years to come.