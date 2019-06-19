Tips for finding the right athletic footwear for kids

When buying athletic footwear for themselves, many men and women know precisely what to look for in terms of style and fit. But parents recognize that buying athletic footwear for their children is different. Kids may prioritize style over fit, preferring a shoe worn by their favorite professional athlete instead of the sneaker that provides the most support.

The American Podiatric Medical Association (APMA) notes that the right athletic footwear can prevent pain and injury. In addition, the APMA notes that what constitutes the right athletic footwear depends on the sport a youngster will be playing.

Basketball – Young basketball players should wear sneakers that have thick, stiff soles, which provide support while running and landing after jumping. Sneakers with high ankle construction can support ankles during the quick direction changes that are common in basketball.

Football & Lacrosse – Football and lacrosse players benefit from wearing cleats that offer significant high ankle support. The APMA notes that such shoes are especially helpful for linemen and other players who tend to make lots of sideway movements during competitions. Football and lacrosse games are sometimes played in the rain, so players should wear cleats that provide ample traction on wet and dry fields.

Soccer – The right soccer cleats can reduce risk for ankle sprains, turf toe and ingrown toenails, which are common foot injuries suffered by soccer players. Soccer cleats should not have more than a half-inch of space between the big toe and the end of the shoe. Soccer cleats feature different stud types, such as soft, hard or firm, and parents should look for the stud type that matches the type of turf kids will be playing on most often.

Running – Shock absorption is important when choosing running shoes. Maximum shock absorption can help prevent common injuries suffered by runners, such as shin splints. Arch type is important as well, so parents should consult a podiatrist to help them determine which type of arch (high, medium or low) their child has and then look for an appropriate match.

The right athletic footwear can help kids avoid injury and stay on the field, track or pitch.