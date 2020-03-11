Caution and caustic products go hand-in-hand

Keeping a home clean is no small task. All sorts of stains appear in homes every day, some harder to clean than others. And for each individual spill or accident that can dirty up a home, there seems to be a cleaning product tailor-made to address it. That can make choosing the right cleaning product more complicated than simply choosing the least expensive option.

Cleaning products are not one and the same, and various consumer advocacy groups have emphasized the importance of choosing products that are both effective and safe. Caustics are one type of product that get ample shelf space at grocery stores. According to the U.S. Department of Health & Human Services, caustics are chemicals that burn or corrode people’s skin, eyes and mucus membranes.

While it may seem as though no one would willingly bring such products into their homes, caustics are widely used. In fact, the National Capital Poison Center (NCPC) notes that drain cleaners, oven cleaners, rust removers, toilet bowl cleaners, dishwasher detergents, and cleaning products for brick and concrete are among the various products that can cause chemical burns.

Adults generally know to exercise caution around potentially dangerous cleaning products, including caustics. However, children and pets may not be so savvy. That only underscores the importance of exercising extreme caution when bringing such products into a home. The NCPC notes that caustic products cause instant damage, which means parents and/or pet owners won’t be able to prevent injuries if curious youngsters and animals come into contact with these substances. Before purchasing caustic cleaning products, consumers can consider these pointers, courtesy of the NCPC.

Only purchase caustics if nothing else will do the job. Because of their potential to cause so much damage so quickly, caustics should only be purchased if no other product is up to the task. A little extra elbow grease is worth avoiding the potential problems caused by caustics.

Don’t buy caustics in bulk. Extra caustics around the house only increase the risk of injury. Only purchase the amount you need, storing anything you bring home in areas that cannot be accessed by curious kids and pets.

Do not transfer products to different containers. Caustics should always be kept in their original containers. That reduces confusion and the risk of accidents. In addition, product warning labels on the original packaging will ensure anyone who needs to use the substance will be made aware of its potential safety hazards.

Follow directions carefully. All it takes is a simple spill for a caustic product to cause an injury. When using caustics, follow the manufacturer’s instructions carefully and exactly.

Protect yourself. When using caustic products, wear gloves and safety glasses to reduce your risk of injury. In addition, open windows if the label advises doing so.

Do not use caustics near kids or pets. Never use caustics in front of children or pets. Kids and pets are naturally curious, and that curiosity may compel them to look for products they saw mom and dad using.

Caution and caustic products must go hand-in-hand to avoid injuries and accidents around the house.