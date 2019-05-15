Make the most of your stadium visit

Attending a sporting event or concert at an area stadium is a chance to have the time of one’s life. For those who have never before enjoyed such an experience or haven’t done so in awhile, the modern stadium might be something of a surprise. Fortunately, by being prepared and learning the ropes, your next day at the ballpark can be that much more enjoyable.

One of the first things that any event attendee should know is the reservation and ticketing process. Some stadiums may sell directly from their own box offices, while others may only sell through third-party vendors. Be sure to secure the tickets well in advance and keep them in a safe place if you choose paper tickets.

In today’s digital age, many tickets can be scanned and stored on a smartphone. Read the terms of use and be sure that you have the tickets downloaded and readily available when it comes time to enter the stadium. In addition, make sure the stadium accepts digital tickets. Many stadiums do, but there are still some holdouts that do not.

Expect certain measures of security that can involve anything from bag searches to walking through metal detectors when entering the stadium. You may need to leave large bags, like backpacks, at home.

Don’t be caught off guard and risk not being able to watch your game or show because of an avoidable error. And leave yourself ample time to get through security so you don’t miss a minute of the action.

Next up it is important to know what can and cannot be brought into the stadium. What about outside food and beverages? The rules vary depending on the stadium. If you’re not a fan of stadium prices, be sure to fuel up before the event.

Weather is always a consideration when attending events outdoors. Check the weather well in advance and make preparations if the game or concert will go on rain or shine. Spending several hours under the hot sun can be brutal, so hats, sunglasses, sunblock, and plenty of water will be needed to stay safe and comfortable. Consider packing a rain poncho if showers are in the forecast.

If you are able to ride share or take public transportation to the event, then do so. Parking lots fill up quickly, and the closer you are to the stadium, the more you will likely pay. If you drive, look for lots that allow easy egress in the direction of your destination after the event. Stadium survival is about getting the facts and planning ahead.