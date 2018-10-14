After conducting a public hearing on adopting the Code of Ordinances, where there were no public comments made, nor any written comments received, the Council approved Ordinance 542, Adopting the Code of Ordinances. The code was recently updated to include legislative and language changes.

A public hearing was also held regarding the FY19 Budget Amendment. Again, there were no public comments made during the hearing, nor were any written comments received. The amendment, approved by the Council, includes increases in expenditures for training and capital equipment for public safety, wages for mosquito spraying, improvements to the ball diamonds and Wolf Creek Park and windows and roof improvements for City Hall. The total cost of the amendments are $136,700.00 and will be paid from reserve accounts.

Maggie Burger from Speer Financial reviewed the City’s Tax Increment Financing and Debt Service Report for Fiscal Year 2020 (FY20). In FY20, the City will make payments on three general obligation bonds, 2012 (Street Reconstruction), 2013 (Aquatic Center) and 2016 (Bishop Ave Reconstruction). Principal and interest payment for the three will total $363,437.50, with $205,920.00 generating from the City’s tax levy, $112,972.50 from Tax Increment Financing and $44,545.00 from the sewer fund.

The Council also approved Fiscal Year 2020 tax increment financing (TIF) certifications. The certifications will allow the City to collect a total of $186,000 in Tax Increment Financing- $85,000 for the Aquatic Center Bond and $31,000 for the Bishop Avenue Bond, which are debt service payments, and $70,000 for the Sweet Addition Loans, which are classified as interfund loan payments.

Working in conjunction with La Porte City Utilities, the Council reviewed and approved a proposal for design and engineering of the Washington Street storm sewer at an estimated cost of $24,100. The engineering study comes in anticipation of utility work that is projected to install a new water main nearby on Oak Street sometime in 2019. While the construction of a new storm sewer to replace the existing undersized one has not been confirmed, pricing to do so could be somewhat less costly if the project is undertaken at the same time the Oak Street water main project is completed.

In other business, the Council received a report and reviewed samples and cost estimates for a stone engraved with “Oleen’s Garden” for the garden on the grounds of the Veterans Memorial located on the corner of Chestnut and Main. The stone would be a reference to Oleen Arenholz, 2003 Jesse Wasson Award recipient and one of the founders of the La Porte City Garden Club. The Veterans Memorial sits on ground that was previously the location of Max’s DX. Several years after the station closed, Arenholz donated the land to the City, which helped allow the Memorial to be constructed. Cost estimate for the stone is approximately $300.00. The Council took no action following the report.

The Council also approved street closures related to the La Porte City FFA Historical & Ag Musuem’s Fall Festival event held on October 14.

The November 12 City Council meeting will take place at Hawkins Memorial Library.