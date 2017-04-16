At its April 10 meeting, the City Council of La porte City awarded the bid for the rehabilitation of Wolf Creek to Don Schmitz & Sons in the amount of $92,785. Phase I work includes clearing, grubbing, grading and seeding of creek banks, removal of existing storm sewer line and construction of a kayak landing and walking path in the open area along the creek west of the Main Street bridge. Work is expected to begin by May 1, 2017 with completion by July 31, 2017.

The Council reviewed a list of repairs and maintenance issues compiled by the Parks & Recreation Commission, following an inspection of the City’s ball diamonds, the Family Aquatic Center and parks. While many of the maintenance issues can be addressed by the Public Works Department, the City will hire an electrician to address power issues at the tennis courts and look into costs associated with fence repair at the ball diamonds.

In other business, the Council approved the recommendation to close the Family Aquatic Center at the end of the season when school resumes. They also approved the hiring of Laurie Rife as Assistant Librarian at Hawkins Memorial Library.