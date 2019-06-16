Ordinances that would alter traffic and parking in La Porte City’s business district on Main Street received the first approval from Council members at last week’s City Council meeting. The Council will consider the second reading of the trio of ordinances at their June 24 meeting. Three readings must be approved before the new laws can go into effect. The ordinances were drafted in response to complaints about the noise level created by large vehicle traffic downtown, in addition to concerns about the wear and tear large vehicles have on the historic brick surface.

Ordinance 547 would establish load limits for vehicles traveling in the 200-500 blocks of Main Street. With the exception of school buses, city vehicles and vehicles making deliveries and those providing services or repairs, the maximum weight limit for vehicles traveling on Main Street would be limited to five tons (10,000 pounds).

Ordinance 548 would establish a two hour parking limit between the hours of 6 AM and 8 PM in the 200-500 blocks of Main Street.

Ordinance 549 would establish no parking zones on both sides of Third Street from a point 30 feet southeast of the Locust Street intersection to a point 50 feet northwest of the Commercial Street intersection. This ordinance is designed to provide an alternative route for large vehicles traveling southeast on Main Street that would be required to exit before entering the 200 block of downtown La Porte City.