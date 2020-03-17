Following a public hearing at their regularly scheduled meeting, the City Council approved the Fiscal Year 2021 (FY21) budget for La Porte City, setting the levy rate for property owners at 16.08161 per $1,000 of taxable value. While the levy rate is an increase of 1.2% over the FY20 rate, the City will only see a net increase of just $65 for the property taxes levied in FY21. That’s because in July, the state mandated rollback rate for residential property drops from the current 56.918% to 55.07%. For homeowners, the reduction is good news, resulting in a lower property tax bill. The result for municipalities across the state, however, is the need to raise property tax rates just to maintain the services provided from year to year.

The Council will move forward with two other construction projects, following a pair of public hearings also held during last week’s meeting. The first was related to the plans, specifications and cost estimates of Sweet 2nd and 3rd Additions. The project consists of infrastructure including streets, sewer, water, and electric for Sweet 2nd & 3rd Additions, with eight new lots in Sweet 2nd and six new lots in Sweet 3rd. The engineer’s estimate of costs for the project is $479,803.00. The project will be funded with general obligation bonds, which will be repaid utilizing tax increment financing revenues from Sweet 1st, 2nd and 3rd additions as necessary.

The second is related to plans, specifications and cost estimates of upgrades mandated by the Iowa Department of Natural Resources to the City’s wastewater treatment plant. The project includes new screening, disinfection and reed beds for sludge disposal. The engineer’s estimate of costs for the project is $1,604,125.00. The project will be funded with a loan from the State of Iowa Revolving Loan Fund and repaid with sewer user revenues.

In other action related to the wastewater treatment plant, the Council reviewed and approved a proposed contract for management of the wastewater treatment plant operations. With both of the City’s certified wastewater operators no longer employed by the City due to a retirement and resignation, the Council approved a five year contract with PeopleService, Inc., which will be responsible for all plant operations, testing and maintenance.

In other business, the Council approved Mayor Neil’s appointment of Corey Lorenzen to the Economic Development Commission. Lorenzen’s term will begin immediately and run for three years.