The City Council of La Porte City, Iowa met in regular session September 23, 2019. Mayor Dave Neil called the meeting to order at 7:00 PM with Council Members Jasmine Gaston, Brett Hakeman, Kristi Harrill and Brent Sadler present. Absent was Council Member Tim Smith.

The Council approved the second reading of Ordinance 554, which increases the charges for commercial garbage and recycling containers approximately 15%. The third reading will take place at the October 14, 2019 City Council meeting.

The Council also approved Resolution 16-65, which sets the stipend for the City’s fire/rescue service. Effective November 1, 2019, department members will be paid $20 per call for a call lasting no more than 4 hours, $50 per call for all calls lasting more than 4 hours and $10 for non-transport or medical assist calls. Officer annual stipend will remain unchanged.

Two sections of city streets will see improvements in the near future, following Council action (see illustrations on page below). The Council approved overlay projects to be performed by Aspro. The projects include the overlay of Bruce Lane from Bluff Street to Hillcrest, Valley Drive from Hillcrest to Pleasant Drive at an estimated cost of $48,984.90 and 4th Street from Cedar to Maple Street at an estimated cost of $53,272.00. Work is expected to be completed this fall.

In other business, the Council approved Mayor Neil’s appointment of Sherry Sheffler to the La Porte City FFA Historical & Ag Museum Board. Sheffler’s term will begin immediately and expire October 31, 2021.