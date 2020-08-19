At last week’s regularly scheduled City Council meeting, Ryan Hosch with MSA Professional Services provided a Main Street Reconstruction update. Brick work has begun in the 300 block, paving crews continue work in the 400 block and sanitary sewer service is in process for the 500 block.

Hosch also provided updates on Wolf Creek Trail, parking lot and Sweet 2nd & 3rd Subdivisions projects. The striping in the Wolf Creek Park parking lot is complete and seeding will begin soon for Wolf Creek Trail and parking. Midwest Construction Services is expected to start sanitary sewer installation on the Sweet Subdivision project the week of August 10th.

The City Council took action to approve a quote for SCBA devices for La Porte City Fire/Rescue Service. The quote from Sandry Fire Supply would provide 12 breathing apparatus, 24 air bottles, 22 face pieces, one charging station, six rechargeable batteries and 12 integrated thermal image cameras. Total cost is $99,706.36 and would be paid from the equipment reserve fund.

Following a public hearing, the Council also approved a budget amendment for the current fiscal year. The amendment includes reductions in projected Road Use Tax revenues as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic based on information from the State of Iowa, as well as reductions in public works payroll estimates due to work force reductions

In other business, the Council accepted, with regret, the resignation of Emily Nelson as Museum Director. The Council also approved proposed job descriptions for the positions of Museum Director and Museum Associate.

Mayor Neil’s appointments of Terra Wood to the Board of Adjustment and Jan Erdahl to the Historic Preservation Commission were also approved by the Council. Both will begin serving immediately, with Wood’s term lasting three years and Erdahl’s five.