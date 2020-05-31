The fate of the La Porte City pool season remains on hold following action taken last week by the City Council to table a decision on whether or not to open the La Porte City Family Aquatic Center. In response to COVID 19, the City Council requested that the Parks & Recreation Commission make a recommendation on the summer pool and recreation programs. The Commission reviewed the governor’s proclamation regarding COVID 19 as well as guidelines from the Iowa Department of Public Health and the Centers for Disease Control and recommendations from the City’s insurance carrier. Based on the information available, the commission recommended that the City not open the aquatic center for the 2020 season.

Regarding the Parks & Recreation Commission’s recommendation to not open the pool, Danielle Hakeman addressed the Council and asked that a decision on the pool be delayed. As this issue of The Progress Review went to press, Governor Reynolds has yet to lift restrictions that would allow municipal pools to open for the season. Hakeman also asked the Council to consider what, if any action, the Dysart City Council takes regarding the operation of their city pool when they next meet on June 10.

Last last week, the City was notified that the Cedar Valley League, of which the City is a member, intends to compete this summer, with games occurring as early as June 15. This clears the way for the City Council to make a determination about the Summer Recreational program and what protocols will need to be followed by T-ball, baseball and softball participants, as well as the coaches and fans.

The Council also conducted a public hearing regarding the La Porte City Housing Rehabilitation Program. The City of La Porte City is considering submitting a Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) application for the Housing Sustainability Program as administered by the Iowa Economic Development Authority (IEDA). If funded, the nature of the proposed activities includes exterior repairs and, if warranted, lead hazard reduction and radon mitigation for six (6) single-family, owner-occupied homes within the identified project location that are owned by low- and moderate-income households. The project location consists of all areas within the city limits of La Porte City that 1) are completely outside the 1% annual chance (“100-year”) floodplain, also known as the Special Flood Hazard Area, 2) are connected to the City water and sewer systems, and 3) were developed for residential use before 2000. For the purposes of this project, the City will use the Federal Emergency Management Agency’s (FEMA’s) preliminary Flood Insurance Rate Maps (FIRMs) for Black Hawk County.

The City of La Porte City approved a Housing Needs Assessment (HNA) on June 11, 2018 (Resolution #18-36). The HNA included several findings that directly or indirectly indicated a need for home rehabilitation assistance for low- and moderate-income homeowners. For example, while most of La Porte City’s housing stock is in excellent or good condition, 19% is in fair or poor condition, according to windshield surveys taken at the time. Additionally, at the rate of housing production when the HNA was prepared, La Porte City will have a projected shortfall of 13 to 30 units by 2030. Furthermore, the City’s 2015 Comprehensive Plan Update found that opportunities to develop greenfield lots and annex land are currently limited. As a result, La Porte City must support investment in its existing housing stock to provide high-quality homes with modern amenities, which are necessary to help attract and retain young families. To improve the overall quality of La Porte City’s housing stock, and to ensure that older homes remain in the active housing stock rather than falling into vacancy and disrepair, the HNA recommended that the City pursue CDBG funds to assist low- and moderate-income homeowners with rehabilitation.

As the City moves forward with the grant application that will help provide funding for the six homes that qualify, it will continue to monitor the availability of funds to expand future affordable housing opportunities for LMI households, including but not limited to the Community Development Block Grant (CDBG), HOME, Federal Home Loan Bank (FHLB), the Iowa Northland Regional Housing Council (INRHC).

In other business, the Council received an update on the COVID-19 Response Grant it received in March. The $12,600 grant to provide food for individuals and families in the community has thus far provided over 200 weekly pickup meals and over 60 home delivered meals. The program will continue to operate as long as funds are available. If you are in need of meal deliveries and/or food boxes, please contact Dee Hutton at 269-2637.