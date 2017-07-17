The City Council of La Porte City met in regular session on July 10, with two members, Mike Johnson and Brent Sadler absent. The City Council of La Porte City met in regular session on July 10, with two members, Mike Johnson and Brent Sadler absent.

As part of the public comments portion of the meeting, Levi Harrill addressed the Council as a follow-up to the hearing that was held at the last City Council meeting on June 26. The hearing addressed the nuisance abatement notice issued to Harrill by the City after a complaint was registered about the non-operable 1982 tan Cutlass at his residence. At that meeting, the Council granted Harrill’s request for an extension until July 20, at which time he expected the vehicle would be stored in a garage and thus no longer in violation of the City Code. Harrill’s return visit to the Council was to request a change in the minutes of the June 26 meeting, which stated, “Harrill then passed around a list of 31 properties and he believed had code violations and asked that they be investigated.” While Harrill acknowledged he presented the Council with a list of 31 properties believed to be in violation of City Code, he did not specifically ask the Council to investigate them. Mayor Neil responded that the minutes from that meeting could be amended to reflect the change.

In response to Harrill’s request, the Council approved the motion to remove “and asked that they be investigated,” from the June 26, 2017 meeting minutes.

The first reading of an ordinance that will modify Chapter 165.49(10) of the Development Ordinance was approved by the Council. The ordinance would reduce the number of members on the City’s Planning & Zoning Commission from nine to seven. The Council also approved the first reading of an ordinance that will amend Chapter 122 of the Code of Ordinances. The ordinance requires transient merchant locations to conform to the development ordinance as it pertains to zoning districts.

In other business, the Council approved closing Main Street from Locust Street to Walnut Street on Saturday, September 23 from 6 AM to 6 PM for the Bargains on the Bricks event.