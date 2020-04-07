With the 2020 La Porte City Easter Egg hunt cancelled due to the coronavirus crisis, The Progress Review invites readers to participate in the Great Bunny Hunt instead. Simply count the number of bunnies hidden on the pages of this week’s edition of The Progress Review, then complete and return the Bunny Count form found on page 3. All entries with the correct total received by April 24, 2020 will receive a free copy of The Progress Review’s Bunny Puzzler Book mailed to their home.

The 2020 edition of The Progress Review’s Bunny Puzzler Book contains 22 pages of activities to keep your mind active, including Sudoku, word scrambles, Crypto Fun puzzles, word searches, crossword puzzles and four full-page bunny mazes. Get stumped? Don’t worry, answer keys are provided for all of the puzzles included.

The Great Bunny Hunt is open to readers of all ages. Count carefully! You never know where a little bunny may be hiding (or lurking in the background). Please note- bunnies can assume a variety of different poses. They can even be found driving a rocket-like sports car with a paint brush delicately balanced on their heads! Limit one Bunny Puzzler Book per mailing address.

Use the form below to submit your answer online.