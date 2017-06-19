The Dysart Historical Society is inviting area students who will enter fourth or fifth grade this coming fall to enjoy “An 1890’s Country School Day.” Students may choose either July 6th or July 11th to spend a typical 1890’s school day at the Historical Center’s restored Tama County rural school at 612 Crisman Street. The building is air conditioned in case the weather is hot. A morning snack and noon lunch will be provided. The Dysart Historical Society is inviting area students who will enter fourth or fifth grade this coming fall to enjoy “An 1890’s Country School Day.” Students may choose either July 6th or July 11th to spend a typical 1890’s school day at the Historical Center’s restored Tama County rural school at 612 Crisman Street. The building is air conditioned in case the weather is hot. A morning snack and noon lunch will be provided. Theme for both days will be “West on the Orphan Train” with lessons and activities centered around Iowa’s Orphan Train history. Students will participate in the activities and games which students enjoyed in rural schools in the late 1890’s and early 1900’s. Boys will have old fashioned vests and hats to wear during the day, while girls will each have an apron and a sun bonnet. The teacher for each school day will be Cara Hach who is an elementary education major at Iowa State University. The school day will be from 9 AM to 3 PM. Cost for the day is $12 which covers food and all materials, such as art supplies and books. Attendance is limited to twelve students each day, first come first served, and reservations should be made by June 26th. Reservations may be made with Ann Anniss at 319-476-3557, Catharine Wieck at 319-476-7345, Susan Fuchs at 319-476-2249, or Debi Miller at 319-476-5715.