Have you noticed anything different at night while traveling Tama Road with its intersection with Dysart Road? Black hawk County Engineer Cathy Nicholas was asked by Robert Burkgren, a retired Driver Education instructor and a member of La Porte City Fire Rescue, if there was any possibility of putting a red reflector strip on the stop sign post for additional night safety. She said she would have the person on her staff that was is in charge of signs for the county to evaluate the intersection. After looking at the intersection, which has been the scene of many accidents over the years, it was determined that the safety of this intersection could be improved by placing a reflective strip on the stop sign post. It is hoped that this will make the intersection safer in years to come. It is nice to have dedicated people as our county officials and willing to evaluate input and follow through with action.