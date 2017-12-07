Black Hawk County Sheriff Tony Thompson invites the La Porte City community to attend a town hall meeting that will begin at 6:30 PM in the Union Community School Board Meeting Room (200 Adams Street) on December 14. County law enforcement efforts will be the focus, as Sheriff Thompson will be prepared to address topics such as neighborhood watch and burglary prevention, range issues, weapons laws, mental health issues, budget, radio project and more.

“Bring your questions, comments and concerns,” encouraged Thompson, noting that questions, ideas and feedback are always welcome.

Thompson regularly holds town hall meetings in each of the communities the Sheriff’s Department serves, as it offers him the opportunity to learn more about concerns and questions citizens may have.