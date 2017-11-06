Beginning on November 1st, and running through the end of the month, deputies and sheriff’s office employees will be sporting a new look to support a worthy local cause. In observance of the No-Shave November movement seen across the nation, the Black Hawk County Sheriff’s Office will allow employees to “violate” policy and go neatly trimmed, but unshaven for the month to raise money for the Unity Point Community Cancer Treatment Center.

No Shave November was originally established to honor and raise funds for cancer treatment and research, says Sheriff Tony Thompson.

“In the Cedar Valley, we are blessed with some outstanding cancer treatment facilities and this year, we decided to provide our funds to Unity Point’s Cancer Treatment Center. We recognize that cancer sucks and the providers working with those diagnosed with cancer are true professionals doing great work here in the Cedar Valley. By providing them with some discretionary funds to help in whatever way possible to treat those afflicted with cancer is a great cause. Whether it is paying for transportation to get a patient to treatment, or helping cover some of the costs of medication for those who can’t afford it, the Black Hawk County Sheriff’s Office is proud to partner with this outstanding organization and provide these funds in this unique fundraiser this year.”