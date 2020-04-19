In observance of current COVID-19 social distancing restrictions, the City Council of La Porte City met via electronic public meeting on April 13.

The Council reviewed two bids received for the infrastructure work needed to make lots available for homes in Sweet 2nd and 3rd Additions. On a unanimous vote, the Council awarded the bid to Midwest Concrete in the amount of $602,379.70. The other bid received was from Tschiggfrie Excavating in the amount of $889,152.00.

As the Main Street Reconstruction Project gets underway, the Council took action to ensure the bricks removed from the 200-500 blocks of La Porte City’s downtown district will have a home elsewhere. They authorized Mayor David Neil to sign a contract with Gavin Historical Salvage, who will pay the City $20,000 for the bricks removed from Main Street during the reconstruction project.

Addressing the current COVID-19 crisis, the Council directed City staff to notify all individuals with City facility rental reservations in the month of May that their reservations would be cancelled as long as Governor Reynolds’ proclamation recommending social distancing and groups of no more than ten remains in effect. Any reservations cancelled by the City due to the proclamation would receive a full refund.

The City Council’s next meeting is scheduled for 7 PM on April 27. At this time, it is also planned to be conducted electronically. Individuals wishing to view the meeting may request access by logging on to www.lpcia.com after the agenda has been posted. To view the meeting online, users will need the Zoom application installed on their computer, tablet or smartphone.