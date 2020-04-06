Delinquent Utility Fees Related to Pandemic to be Waived

The City of La Porte City and La Porte City Utilities have agreed to waive any delinquent utility charges accrued due to the shutdown of many businesses and schools because of the spread of COVID-19.

This accommodation will be in effect until Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds lifts the orders for business closures, quarantine of individuals and other economic effects caused by the pandemic. The City and Utilities will continue to re-evaluate the situation as they move forward on a case-by-case basis.

If you have any questions or concerns please call City Hall at 319-342-3396 or La Porte City Utilities at 319-342-3139.

Citywide Garage Sales Postponed

The citywide garage sales in La Porte City, scheduled for Saturday May 1, and subsequent unlimited garbage pickup scheduled for Friday, May 7 have been indefinitely postponed.

Other Area Cancellations/Postponements

April 14 – American Legion Meeting

April 18 – Household Hazardous & Electronics

Waste Collection Event in Cedar Falls

April 20 – La Porte City Women’s Club Style

Show