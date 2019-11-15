Join friends and neighbors and visit La Porte City Specialty Care’s 37th Annual Craft and Baked Goods Bazaar on Saturday, November 23rd, from 8 AM-4 PM. The care facility is located at 1100 Hwy. 218 North. Refreshments will be provided.

This event always occurs the Saturday before Thanksgiving. The facility welcomes donations of baked goods and craft items from families, volunteers and other community members. Proceeds are used to purchase Christmas gifts for the residents to open on Christmas morning. Donations of craft items can be dropped off to the facility’s office anytime up until the day of the bazaar. Baked goods will be accepted the days prior to the event or even the day of the event.

Over the years, there have been many talented and generous staff, families, and volunteers who have contributed to this event’s success which is greatly appreciated by staff and residents alike. Make plans to attend and stock up on holiday goodies!