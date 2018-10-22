October 18, 2018 at Monticello
BOYS
1. Bellevue 45
2. Monticello 81
3. Camanche 84
9. Union 192
UNION RESULTS
4. Lake LeBahn 16:48
25. Lane Hennings 18:09
35. Jonathan Bronner 18:36
60. Gavin Moore 19:36
68. Keegan Block 20:36
72. Hunter Klima 20:47
74. Garrett Rottinghaus 20:48
GIRLS
1. Jesup 47
2. Cascade 57
3. Dike-New Hartford 86
10. Union 232
UNION RESULTS
32. Madison Frush 22:53
46. Emma Shirk 24:10
47. Emily Miehe 24:13
53. Emma Carlson 24:49
54. Alex Hall 24:53
55. Anna Smith 26:21
56. Alexa Weber 26:23