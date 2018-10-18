October 13, 2018 at Wartburg College
BOYS
1. South Hardin 50
2. Grundy Center/G-R 81
2. BCLUW 81
8. Union 194
UNION RESULTS
2. Lake LeBahn* 17:03
17. Lane Hennings** 18:10
45. Jonathan Bronner 19:12
62. Gavin Moore 19:54
68. Keegan Block 20:08
78. Garrett Rottinghaus 20:45
84. Ryan Bowers 21:12
* 1st Team, All-Conference (Top 10)
** 2nd Team, All-Conference (11-20)
GIRLS
1. Jesup 57
2. Aplington-Parkersburg 99
3. Denver 102
Union – Incomplete team
UNION RESULTS
63. Alex Hall 24:24
70. Emma Shirk 24:51
71. Emily Miehe 24:59
78. Alexa Weber 25:45