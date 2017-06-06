The 31st Annual Lions Club Festival of Trails is just a week away! This year’s theme is “Cruisin’ into Summer”. You will see many of the tried and true events at this year’s Celebration, as well as a few new additions. As always, you can go to LPCLions.com to find more information and related forms.

The feature event in 2017 is the Car Show. The event has been moved to the gazebo and city ball diamonds area. It will take place from 2 PM to 5 PM. The event will include a Daytime Fireworks Display, “Take a Whack with the Bat”, music, food, and much more. The “Take a Whack with the Bat” allows people visiting the car show to give their best swing with the bat at a car. Once the car has taken a sufficient beating, we are going to blow up the engine! 🙂

Thursday, June 15

The Festival of Trails gets underway with a family-friendly event Thursday night in the City Park. Food, games and face painting will begin at 5 PM. Thursday night will also include inflatables for the kids and “Rock Your City” arts and crafts. At approximately 6:45 PM, presentation of the Business of the Year, Woman of the Year and the Jesse Wasson Award will be made. Music from the Heartland Praise Team will conclude the evening.

Friday, June 16

On Friday, set up for the Festival will begin. Chainsaw carving, BINGO, jugglers and other entertainment can be found on Main Street. Following the parade, “Redline” will be the featured entertainment on the Main Street stage starting at 8 PM. Redline is fantastic not only in their musical ability, but lighting and overall show in general! The night finishes off with one of the best fireworks displays in the Cedar Valley presented on the grounds of La Porte City Elementary School.

Saturday, June 17

Start Saturday’s off with a great breakfast with omelets made to order at the La Porte City Golf Club. The day is loaded with activities, including the McIntosh, Mathiesen and Niemeyer 5K at Union High School, the golf club’s annual tournament and the growing sand volleyball tournament that continues to become more competitive.

Water ball fights return to Main Street after an absence of several years, as the La Porte City Fire/Rescue Department takes aim in the 200 block of Main Street. A very busy Saturday afternoon includes a magic show at Hawkins Memorial Library, an insect zoo, pie auction, more music with the Cedar Valley Big Band. The Car Show and Car Cruise cap off the evening, followed by the live auction of chainsaw carvings before Casey Klein takes the Main Street stage. DJ Hoov will close out the evening spinning favorite tunes until 12:30 AM. The entertainment at this year’s Festival should prove to be one to remember! Don’t miss it!

Sunday, June 18

Sunday is for the fathers out there. The La Porte City Fire/Rescue Department will be holding their First Annual Father’s Day Waffle Breakfast at the fire department. The event runs from 8 AM until noon and features waffles, bacon, eggs and other goodies. What better way to start the day than with a big breakfast!

The La Porte City Lions Club would like to thank all of the sponsors of the 31st Annual Festival of Trails! Without their support, the Festival would not continue to grow and the Lions would not be able to continue to give back to the community. This year’s featured sponsors include: LPC Connect, Farmers State Bank, Black Hills Energy, La Porte City Council on Aging, Cedar Valley Bank & Trust, Pipho Family Dentistry, Getaway Bar & Grill, East Central Iowa Coop, Compressed Air & Equipment, Tootsies Ice Cream and More, La Porte City Funeral Home, Jama C. Runyan & Brook A. Skram, CPA’s and Restoration Services, Inc.